HoR votes unanimously for text of draft Road Map

The House of Representatives’ (HoR) Official Spokesperson, Abdalla Belheeg, stated that the text of the draft decision of the Road Map Committee was passed with a unanimously voted in today’s session in Tobruk.

The text stated the following:

Article one

The Road Map submitted by the Committee formed by the House of Representatives shall be approved so that the electoral process takes place within a period not exceeding 14 months from the date of the constitutional amendment.

Article two

The committee referred to in Article one shall consult with the High State Council Committee to present the final version on the constitutional amendment, including a precise definition of the articles required to achieve the electoral entitlement within a framework not exceeding the time specified in the previous Article, provided that this is done within a maximum period of one week in order to vote on it in conjunction with granting confidence in the government.

Article three

After listening to the programmes of the candidates for prime minister, the HoR leadership shall refer the names of the candidates to the High State Council to submit the required recommendations regarding them, provided that the vote to choose one of the candidates will be in the session on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Article four

The Road Map Committee shall submit its final report on the remaining tracks within a month from its date.