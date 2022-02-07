Main suspect in Sirte bank robbery in 2013 arrested

Tuesday , 8 February 2022
07/02/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Anti-Terrorism Force in Bani Walid has arrested one of the main suspects in the robbery of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) funds in Sirte in 2013, which was revealed by the “Al-Masafa Sefr” TV program on Al-Jazeera on Friday.

The program provided information about the bank-robbery gang, through exclusive documents, revealing the extent of the damage incurred by the Libyan banking sector over the past 8 years.

The stolen funds amounted to 53 million Libyan dinars, in addition to 12,800,000 dollars and 5,000,000 euros.

