Bar Association calls on Supreme Court to activate Constitutional Chamber

The Libyan Bar Association on Tuesday demanded the General Assembly of the Supreme Court to implement the judicial ruling of the Tripoli Court of Appeal to activate the Constitutional Chamber.

In a statement, the association decried what it described as the “legislative absurdity” imposed on the Libyan political scene over the past period.

“The political bodies emanating from the political agreement -referring to the House of Representatives and the High Council of State- are “intransigent” by refusing to hold elections in a desperate attempt to stay in power,” the statement read.

It recalled the 11th anniversary of the February 17 Revolution, citing that the Libyan people overthrew Gaddafi for his failure to respond to their demands to establish the rule of law and institutions and rejecting the peaceful transfer of power.

The statement stressed the need to set a cut-off date for holding the electoral entitlement and cautioned that if no date is set in this regard, it will call for civil disobedience until these demands are met.