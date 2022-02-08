Fathi Bashagha presents candidacy for presidency to HoR

Powerful former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, 59, presented Monday his candidacy file before the House of Representatives (HoR).

Bashagha affirmed his full commitment to the timetables in the road map, announcing before the House of Representatives that he will not run for any future elections.

Bashagha considered that the crisis in Libya is political, not executive, pointing out that Libya suffers from political incompatibility and not because of the lack of competencies and executive cadres.

He stressed that he will work to achieve broad political participation for all Libyans, which will be based on experience, competence and integrity.

He also stressed that his government would be able to perform governmental tasks in all Libyan cities.

Bashagha affirmed that his government will work to unify all Libyan institutions, especially the military and security institutions, stressing that the factor of military and security stability will work to achieve the building of the Libyan state.

During his presentation of his candidacy file, Bashagha called for forgetting the painful past and achieving national reconciliation.