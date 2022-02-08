Wednesday , 9 February 2022
Home / Normal / Libya announces two candidates to run for prime minister

Libya announces two candidates to run for prime minister

08/02/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Libyan Parliament Speaker, Aguila Saleh, yesterday announced two potential candidates for the position of prime minister.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Saleh said “Fathi Bashagha and Khaled Amer Al-Bibas” would be suitable candidates, adding that voting would take place on 10 February.

“I have received seven files to run for Prime Minister,” Saleh pointed out, stressing that only Bashagha and Al-Bibas’ “fulfilling the required conditions.”

Bashagha served as the interior minister for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord – headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj – from 2018 to 2020. Al-Bibas served as chairman of the Board of Directors of an information and communications technology company in Tripoli.

LegislationPolitical Transition
House of RepresentativesPrime Minister
All

Check Also

UN cautions Libyan parties against returning to strife

The United Nations has cautioned against returning to discord and disarray, which “have marked the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved