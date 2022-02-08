Libya announces two candidates to run for prime minister

Libyan Parliament Speaker, Aguila Saleh, yesterday announced two potential candidates for the position of prime minister.

Speaking to parliamentarians, Saleh said “Fathi Bashagha and Khaled Amer Al-Bibas” would be suitable candidates, adding that voting would take place on 10 February.

“I have received seven files to run for Prime Minister,” Saleh pointed out, stressing that only Bashagha and Al-Bibas’ “fulfilling the required conditions.”

Bashagha served as the interior minister for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord – headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj – from 2018 to 2020. Al-Bibas served as chairman of the Board of Directors of an information and communications technology company in Tripoli.