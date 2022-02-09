Libyan Constitution Drafting Assembly calls for referendum on draft constitution

The Constitution Drafting Assembly has called for enabling the Libyan people to vote on the draft constitution that it had completed, calling on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to carry out its responsibilities by supporting the constitutional process, as stipulated in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

This came in a statement regarding its meeting in Tripoli, to discuss the latest developments related to the constitutional process, which would end the transitional stages, reach the permanent stage, and hold presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible.

The Assembly affirmed its commitment to completing the constitutional path, as stipulated in the Constitutional Declaration and the provisions of the Libyan judiciary.

It also called on political parties to respect the will of the Libyan people expressed by their election to the Constituent Assembly, and not to deprive them of their right to self-determination.