UN concerned about political track in Libya

The Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric has expressed the UN’s concern about the path that Libya is heading towards.

“Libyan leaders should focus on the interests of their people in the first place and achieve the unity of power and the unity of their country,” the UN official said.

Dujarric’s statements come a day after another made by Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, in which he said that the continuation of discord and disarray that have marked the past decade in Libya impedes access to stability.