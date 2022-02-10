HoR approves 12th Constitutional Amendment to create a committee of experts to re-draft the current vexed draft constitution

Libya’s new political Road Map has been agreed. It was drafted by the House of Representatives’ (HoR) Road Map Committee, and according to the HoR, in consultation with the High State Council (HSC).

Today’s vote means that the amendment has been enshrined in the country’s 2011 (amended) Transitional Constitutional Declaration (TCD) as the twelfth amendment.

HoR Official Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg reported that it was voted for by 126 out of ‘‘more than’’ 147 Members present.

The Road Map creates a committee of 24 experts divide equally between Libya’s three historic regions. They will propose a new draft constitution to replace the current vexed draft constitution proposed by the elected Constitutional Drafting Authority (CDA). The new draft will be presented to the CDA to amend its version before presenting it to the HoR.

The move to appoint a new committee is controversial as the CDA was an elected body and feels the HoR has no authority to override it.

This part of the Road Map seeks to hold elections on a constitutional basis.