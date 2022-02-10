JMC member: Evacuating mercenaries awaits political decision

A member of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC), Major General Mukhtar Al-Naqasa, says that the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya needs a political decision to start implementing the plan.

He confirmed in press statements Wednesday that the technical committees and teams stand ready to roll out the program.

Al-Naqasa disclosed that the JMC 9th session, which took place in Sirte Wednesday, touched upon the file of detainees and missing persons.

He confirmed that the file faces a genuine problem due to the lack of adequate information about the missing persons.

Regarding the reopening of the Abugrain-Al-Jufra road, he indicated that this would be determined in the next session.