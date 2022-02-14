Dbeibah to announce Libya’s election plan by end of week

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, said Monday in a meeting with his cabinet members he would announce his plan for the laws of elections and the time to hold them by the end of this week.

The new plan comes as Dbeibah is being rivaled by a PM-designate, Fathi Bashagha, who like Debibah hails from Misrata city, but has been appointed by the House of Representatives with a wishy-washy consent by the High Council of State.

The PM told his cabinet members that there is no going back now that the “train has moved on the rails and there’s no way the conspiracy will pass”, adding that Libyans won’t be tied to those who derailed elections to extend their mandate in power, confirming that elections will be held in June (less than four months ahead)”.

“A ministerial committee headed by Justice Minister Halima Al-Busaifi has been formed to choose a legal team to devise an election law because devising drafts of laws is an authority pertaining to the government. We will soon announce the return of people’s trust plan with all the details.” Debibah added, saying parties’ attempts to destabilize Libya won’t affect “his government’s service to the country.”