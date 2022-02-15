Wednesday , 16 February 2022
Home / Normal / Libya’s 5+5 JMC calls for holding elections as soon as possible

Libya’s 5+5 JMC calls for holding elections as soon as possible

15/02/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The west-based members of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) has called for speeding up the process of holding elections, urging parties to look for the best interest of Libya as a whole not partisan or personal interests.

The members said the country is on the edge and any push in the wrong direction could cost Libyans the current tangible calm, urging local and international parties to help speed up the process of holding elections that could lead to security and safety.

“The political conflict is now risking the process of peace-building. Signing the ceasefire agreement in October 2020 ended a bad period of conflict and paved the way for stability and a new beginning for political consensus and economic growth.” The JMC western members added.

Electoral ProcessPolitical TransitionSecurity Forces
Core Security & Justice Providers
All

Check Also

Fathi Bashagha welcomes influentials and military leaders from Misurata

The Libyan Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha met Monday with several leaders in Misurata city – …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved