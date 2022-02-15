Libya’s 5+5 JMC calls for holding elections as soon as possible

The west-based members of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) has called for speeding up the process of holding elections, urging parties to look for the best interest of Libya as a whole not partisan or personal interests.

The members said the country is on the edge and any push in the wrong direction could cost Libyans the current tangible calm, urging local and international parties to help speed up the process of holding elections that could lead to security and safety.

“The political conflict is now risking the process of peace-building. Signing the ceasefire agreement in October 2020 ended a bad period of conflict and paved the way for stability and a new beginning for political consensus and economic growth.” The JMC western members added.