Dbeibah proposes launching electronic voting system

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, who was attending a seminar on electronic voting in Tripoli, proposed Tuesday launching a comprehensive electronic system for voting as a political consultation on the situation in Libya.

Dbeibah called for holding an expanded seminar to raise awareness about electronic voting and to overcome all the challenges so that democracy levels in Libya can increase, Hokoometna (Government) Platform reported, saying Dbeibah listened to the expertise on this project and similar international systems as well as the conditions of Libya’s telecommunications’ infrastructure.

Dbeibah and the attendees agreed on the need for technical readiness in the country for holding a referendum or a vote via electronic systems or the internet with the utmost security of the data in order to achieve transparent results.

Meanwhile, the Head of National Association of Information said the database needs to be upgraded so that it can be more trustworthy and of international standards.