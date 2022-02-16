Protesters in front of UN mission in Tripoli demanding elections as soon as possible

Protesters gathered in front of the UN mission HQ in Tripoli Tuesday, demanding that elections go ahead according to the roadmap approved in Geneva.

The protesters raised slogans calling for the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, holding elections, and rejecting the parallel government produced by Parliament with Fathi Bashagha as Prime Minister.

They called on the judiciary to carry out its duty and intervene to end the existing House of Representatives, which they say is seeking to prolong the transitional phase to stay in power.

The protesters gave the HoR members until February 17 to submit their resignations accusing the UN mission of bias and demanded its representative Stephanie Williams leave.