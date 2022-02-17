Libyan government spokesman accuses UN advisor of being biased

The spokesman for the Government of National Unity, Mohammed Hammouda, criticized Thursday the position of the Advisor of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams, saying that her support for the stances of certain parties which are wishing to postpone elections and extend their mandates contradicted her statements in support of holding elections as soon as possible in Libya.

Hammouda said that the recent statements by Williams showed a kind of bias that should not be practiced by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), adding that such a behavior would affect the stability of the country, indicating that Williams said on January 30 in a press statement, that the political class in Libya must stop what she called the game of musical chairs to stay in power, and focus instead on preparing for the elections,” adding that Libyans see such statements similar to the attempts of the dominant political class to disrupt elections and deprive 2.8 million Libyans, who desired elections, of their dream, which was stopped by the same parties that made “the extension decision” that Williams supported by contradicting her statements.

The spokesman stressed that such confusion in statements does not help support stability in Libya, and could fuel the political dispute, paving the way for the return of chaos, division, and the complete opposite of what was achieved in the unification of institutions and the establishment of stability at this stage.

Hammouda reiterated that Williams should have protected the UN-brokered political agreement, which she was supervising, from violations, saying Williams should also have looked for the implementation and respect of the agreement, not dealing with the derailing efforts that threaten to put the country back on the track of division and chaos.

“We hope that Williams won’t give an opportunity to voices accusing the UNSMIL of siding with a party over another since the launch of the political dialogue in 2020. We trust in the UNSMIL’s ability to control its work in the service of its international tasks and reputation.” Hammouda added.