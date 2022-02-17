Libyan Oil Minister calls for arresting NOC Chairman for espionage

The Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohammed Oun, asked the Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, to take legal action against the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanallah, over “hinderances and espionage that are considered punishable crimes”.

Oun told Dbeibah in a letter that his ministry is facing hindrances, such as the lack of telecommunications and network at the ministry offices, especially the Minister’s office, which was caused by radio jamming coming from an old office for the NOC, according to an investigation by Al-Madar Telecom Company.

The letter says the ministry called on the NOC to hand over the keys to the office but the NOC didn’t agree, adding that Oun calls for holding NOC Chairman accountable so that the government doesn’t appear in a position of siding with him in his unethical and illegal acts.

Oun announced earlier the dismissal of Sanallah and sent his file for investigation of corruption, but the latter remained in office without any clear signs of a solution to the rift between the two men.