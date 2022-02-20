HoR Speaker: Not holding Libya elections on December 24 last year was frustrating

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh said he was frustrated that elections weren’t held on December 24, 2021 because of the failure of the authorities entrusted with the process to pave the way and find a suitable environment for national reconciliation.

Saleh added at the Arab Parliament’s fourth conference in Cairo that the Libyan HoR did all of its tasks in support for the High National Elections Commission and urged the Presidential Council as well as the Government of National Unity to do their jobs and hold elections on time.

“We are in the process of implementing a Libyan-Libyan roadmap for the first time to pave the way for security, social and economic preparations and to devise a constitutional basis for elections. A committee of experts has been formed to amend some constitutional laws and put the draft to a referendum so the elections commission can hold elections as soon as possible.” He explained.

Saleh said the continuation of crises and conflicts without swift, practical solutions would lead to more parties jumping into the conflict and thus plunge the country into more chaos, war and destruction.