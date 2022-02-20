Sea Watch rescues 129 migrants off Libya shore

129 migrants were rescued by Sea Watch sine Saturday, the German NGO announced.

The first 121 who were aboard a dinghy in distress in the central Mediterranean were rescued during early morning hours of Saturday.

“Our crew spotted the boat in distress and launched our RHIBs [rigid inflatable boats] to evacuate the people from the unseaworthy boat,” Sea Watch said via Twitter.

Then, Sea Watch’s airplane crew spotted a small boat carrying 8 people whom were saved in a second rescue operation.

“On board our ship, the crew is now providing a total of 129 people with basic necessities such as medical care, food and fresh clothing,” Sea Watch said.