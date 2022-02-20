UN urges Libyans to focus on holding elections

UN adviser Stephanie Williams on Sunday renewed her call for all Libyan parties to focus on the electoral process and to preserve calm in the country, Anadolu reports.

Williams made the call during her meeting with members of Libya’s High Council of State Belqassem Gzheit and Abdallah Jwain where they discussed political developments in Libya.

“I emphasized the need for the various Libyan political forces to pursue the broadest possible consensus, through an inclusive and transparent process,” Williams said on Twitter.

On Friday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said he will announce his roadmap for elections in June within two days.

Libya’s general elections were scheduled to be held on December 24 last year, but differences among Libyan political groups hindered the polls.

Libyans hope that holding elections will contribute to ending the armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.