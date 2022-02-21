Tuesday , 22 February 2022
IOM condemns opening fire on immigrants in Libya

21/02/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has condemned the “excessive use of force” by Libyan Stabilization Support Apparatus that caused the death of one immigrant and injury of others in a sea interception operation last Friday.

IOM called on Monday for investigating the incident and a better supervision on the work of the Stabilization Support Apparatus, adding that this gunfire issue isn’t the first because Libyan government authorities have previously opened fire on immigrants leading to tragedies at sea, disembarkation spots and detention centers.

It also said that Libyan cannot be considered a safe haven for disembarking immigrants as long as standards of protection and human rights aren’t achieved in the country, adding that even those who are disembarked in Libya safely, in most cases, they end up in an arbitrary detention.

