IOM: 632 migrants rescued at sea and returned to Libya within a week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that from February 13 to 19, 632 migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean and returned to Libya.

The organization indicated that 236 migrants were returned to Libya on February 19, including 193 to the Zawiya Center and 43 to Tripoli.

On the 14th of this month, the organization reported the rescue and repatriation of 144 migrants, including 109 men, nine women, and four children.