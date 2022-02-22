Wagner mercenaries assemble in Jufra Base

The Russian Wagner Group has withdrawn its forces based in Sokna city southwest of Libya towards the Jufra Base, media reports have confirmed.

The reports indicated that the Kremlin-linked armed group evacuated its operations room in Sokna and the mercenaries positioned in the road linking the cities of Wadan and Sirte.

They headed to the Jufra Base with all their arms and equipment, including the Pantsir air defense systems that accompanied them in all their movements.

It is not clear why they made this move or where they will head after assembling in the airbase.