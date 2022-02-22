Wednesday , 23 February 2022
Home / Normal / Wagner mercenaries assemble in Jufra Base

Wagner mercenaries assemble in Jufra Base

22/02/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Russian Wagner Group has withdrawn its forces based in Sokna city southwest of Libya towards the Jufra Base, media reports have confirmed.

The reports indicated that the Kremlin-linked armed group evacuated its operations room in Sokna and the mercenaries positioned in the road linking the cities of Wadan and Sirte.

They headed to the Jufra Base with all their arms and equipment, including the Pantsir air defense systems that accompanied them in all their movements.

It is not clear why they made this move or where they will head after assembling in the airbase.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security Companies
Jufra

Check Also

Bashagha’s Media Office insists formation of government proceeding smoothly and will be presented to HoR on schedule

The Media Office of Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha reported today that the consultations regarding the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved