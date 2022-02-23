Bashagha’s Media Office insists formation of government proceeding smoothly and will be presented to HoR on schedule

The Media Office of Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha reported today that the consultations regarding the formation of the government are taking place ‘‘in a smooth and effective manner and without any obstacles’’.

The statement sent on the WhatsApp group created by Basagha’s Media Office for Libyan media (of which Libya Herald is a member) said Bashagha’s ministerial formation will be presented to the House of Representatives to gain confidence ‘‘on its scheduled date (before the end of the period specified in the assignment decision’’.

The statement also insisted that the ministerial formation ‘‘will take into account the standards of competence, capacity and comprehensive national participation’’.

The Bashagha Media Office statement comes after Libyan media reports started circulating claiming that Bashagha was having difficulty agreeing the formation of his new government with the HoR. This, the reports claimed, was because HoR members were bartering for their people to be appointed in the government – in return for approving the government during the HoR confidence vote.

The unsubstantiated reports also claimed that as a result Bashagha was going to be late in presenting his government to the HoR for approval.