Misrata and Tripoli elders say parliamentary elections is only way for Libya’s unity

Thursday , 24 February 2022
23/02/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Misrata and Greater Tripoli municipality elders said holding parliamentary elections is the only way for unity and the end of division in Libya, adding that a new parliament will represent all Libyans and end the mandate of the current House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) and that they will do their best to hold elections in June.

The elders gave in a statement on Wednesday the members of the HoR and HCS two days to resign, holding the two bodies accountable for the war and division that would take place due to their formation of a parallel government, and urging the HCS members to reject the HoR decisions and extension attempts.

