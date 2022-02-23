US president orders one-year extension of national emergency for Libya

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday extended the national emergency with respect to Libya by one year, according to the White House.

The first emergency was declared on Feb. 25, 2011 during the era of Muammar Gaddafi, whose government was accused of using violence against civilians and misappropriating Libyan state assets.

“The situation in Libya continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and measures are needed to protect against the diversion of assets or other abuses by members of Qadhafi’s family, their associates, and other persons hindering Libyan national reconciliation,” said Biden in an executive order.

“For this reason, the national emergency declared on February 25, 2011, and expanded on April 19, 2016, must continue in effect beyond February 25, 2022. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13566.”