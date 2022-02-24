An hour after PM-designate Bashagha announces his government selection is ready: HoR calls for convening of a formal session next Monday

The House of Representatives (HoR) has called for the convening of a formal session next Monday 28 February.

The announcement came about an hour after Prime Minister designate Fathi Bashagha announced that he had sent his government to the HoR.

Analysis

The speed with which the HoR announced it was holding a session next Monday, most likely specifically to grant a vote of confidence to Bashagha’s proposed government, suggests a high degree of coordination of the announcements and that HoR Speaker Ageela Saleh and commander Khalifa Hafter have pre-approved the government.

It remains to be seen how much input the rest of the HoR members have had in the selection of the proposed government. This, to a degree, will determine the level of resistance Bashagha will encounter from the non-Saleh-Hafter camp.

It also remains to be seen what the next move by incumbent and Caretaker Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba will be if Bashagha’s government is granted confidence by the HoR.