Libya warns citizens in Ukraine to remain alert as FM condemns Russian attack

The Libyan embassy in Ukraine has called on its citizens residing in Ukraine to be on alert and not to leave home unless it was highly necessary as Russia started a full-scale attack Thursday morning.

The warning was followed by a tweet from the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, condemning “Russian attack on Ukraine and asking for retreat and clam”.

In the meantime, the Libyan embassy in Ukraine urged Libyans in areas of tension to stay away from the fighting area and to contact the crisis committee of the embassy or emergency numbers.

Russia started the attack on Ukraine after the go-ahead of President Putin, who urged Ukraine’s soldiers to drop their weapons and surrender.

Footage of the start of the attack showed lots of incidents, especially the waves of displacement of Ukrainians from areas under attack as many government buildings and airfields were targeted by Russia since Thursday morning.