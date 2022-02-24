Libyan HCS rejects by majority vote Bashagha’s appointment, 12th constitutional amendment

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has rejected by a majority vote the 12th amendment of constitutional declaration of the House of Representatives (HoR), which means the rejection of the appointment of Fathi Bashagha as a Prime Minister to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Sources said 51 HCS members out of 60 attendees rejected the HoR constitutional amendment on Thursday, adding that the HCS also voted in approval of forming a joint committee with the HoR to devise a constitutional basis for elections in no later than March 31 so it could finish work before the end of April.

After the vote, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah welcomed the vote by the HCS and urged them to focus on achieving the legal basis for holding elections as soon as possible to end transitional periods.