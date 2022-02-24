PM-designate Bashagha sends government selection to HoR today – ready for confidence vote session

Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha has completed the selection of his government and has sent it to the House of Representatives (HoR) today, his Media Office has informed.

Informing Libyan media through its official media WhatsApp group, the Media Office reported that ‘‘After extensive consultations with all political parties, communication with the House of Representatives and the High State Council and reviewing many proposals regarding the formation of the government according to the criteria of efficiency and capacity, and expanding the circle of national participation, the media office of the Prime Minister-designate, Mr. Fathi Bashagha, announces the readiness of the government formation and its referral to the House of Representatives today, Thursday, February 24, 2022.”

It is most likely that the HoR will hold a session on Monday to grant confidence to the Bashagha government. It is very likely that the government will gain the HoR’s confidence since it is backed by HoR Speaker Ageela Saleh and military commander Khalifa Hafter.