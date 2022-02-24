PM of interim government says he would only hand power to an elected authority

Prime Minister of the government of national unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid Debaibah says he would only hand over power to an authority “elected by the people.”

“We have contended with attempts to restart another war, and I will be the first to hand over the authority to the government after electing a parliament,” Dbeibah told a group of candidates for the House of Representatives in Tripoli on Wednesday.

The PM said he launched “the parliamentary elections initiative” for the sake of the Libyans, underscoring that no force can oppose the will of the Libyan people.

The Prime Minister met a group of candidates for the House of Representatives in a conference bearing the slogan “Yes to Elections” to support his efforts to conduct the polls next June.

Dbeibah said he initiated multiple negotiations with various parties to avert war, insisting that the only solution to the Libyan crisis is elections. “I will hand over the trust through an electoral process and not with chaos.”

He warned of the “dangerous path” led by the “dominant political class,” describing it as a reckless path that could end with war.