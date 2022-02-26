Cabinet formation under way in Libya

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh called for convening a session on Monday in Tobruk to discuss the formation of a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha to replace the Governor of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

This came after the announcement on Thursday by Bashagha’s media office of the readiness of the government’s cabinet that would be sent to the HoR for approval.

Bashagha’s media office said the cabinet formation was reached after extended deliberations and consultations with all political parties as well as the HoR and High Council of State, in addition to adherence to the qualification and representation of regions’ criteria.