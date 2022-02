The Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW) said that it has monitored 41 kidnapping and enforced disappearance cases throughout Libya for the year 2021, including 2 females and one child.

21 cases occurred in areas under the control of Haftar and is directly responsible for them, while groups affiliated with the Government of National Unity and the Presidential Council are responsible for 12 cases, in addition to eight other cases for which it is not known who is responsible for, the LCW indicated.