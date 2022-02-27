Authorities arrest key suspect in mass graves of Tarhouna

Monday , 28 February 2022
27/02/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The 444th Brigade has arrested Mohamed Abdel Hakim Haniyeh, nicknamed, The “Drama,” wanted for his alleged involvement in the mass graves of Tarhouna.

The drama is one of the top-wanted fugitives who committed murders and mass graves in the city of Tarhouna, the brigade said in a statement.

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons had announced earlier that it had taken DNA samples from 11 bodies, which had been exhumed over the past period from the mass graves in Tarhouna.

