Call on the US judiciary to resume investigation in Haftar’s trial

Lawyers for Libyan families who say their relatives were victims of Khalifa Haftar’s offenses have petitioned US Judge Leonie Brinkema to reopen the case against the former regarding the war crimes he allegedly committed in Libya.

The lawyer of Al-Jarari family requested the court to expedite Haftar’s trial and sue him for “the horrific crimes against the children and families who did not obtain the right to defend themselves in the Libyan courts.”

The head of the Libyan-American coalition, Issam Omeish, said the demands come from the base that the December 24 elections had failed while no date has been set for holding new polls.

On November 4, 2021, a month before Libya’s postponed elections, Judge Brinkema issued a halt to a series of civil lawsuits against Haftar from the perspective that they might be used to influence the country’s political situation.