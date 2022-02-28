Al-Mishri: Bashagha government’s project is a way to allow Tripoli aggressors to enter capital

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has said that the government of Fathi Bashagha who has been designated by the House of Representatives (HoR) is a way to allow the aggressors on Tripoli (Khalifa Haftar and his alliances) to enter from “the window after failing to enter by force”.

Al-Mishri added on Facebook on Monday that he wishes that his “brother and friend” Fathi Bashagha, who was prominent in defending the capital, to be alert to this new government’s project and its ramifications.

He also indicated that his vision for Libya is focused on a constitutional basis that is consensual and can lead to elections as per a specified and speedy timeline.