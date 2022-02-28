Bashagha reveals proposed government of 41 – with 30 ministers and 8 ministers of state

Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha revealed his proposed new government today. In total, it consists of 41 members, including the PM and his two deputies.

There are 30 ministers and 8 ministers of state. There are only two women in his whole government.

Bashagha had stated that he had intended to propose a small government based on meritocracy. However, political reality has meant he has been forced, like Aldabaiba, to propose a large government to satisfy all the political streams in parliament (the House of Representatives (HoR).

Bashagha’s media office informed tonight that he is going to present his proposed government to the HoR for a vote of confidence tomorrow.

Bashagha had arrived in Tobruk, the seat of Libya’s parliament, yesterday anticipating a parliamentary confidence vote this morning or afternoon. Haggling over the make up of his government led to a postponement until tomorrow.

Ongoing consultations over makeup of newly proposed Bashagha government force postponement of today’s HoR session – LibyaHerald