Four employees of the Ministry of Housing and Construction arrested for embezzlement of public money

Public Prosecutor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour has ordered an investigation into the incident of facilitating the crime of seizing a sum of one million and 800 thousand dinars after it was deposited in a bank account managed by a Palestinian expatriate.

The Director-General of the General Services Company, Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar, has submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor in this regard.

The Public Prosecution Office explained that the investigation procedures revealed the involvement of employees from the Ministry of Housing and Construction during the former government of Fayez Al-Sarraj in enabling the accused expatriate to seize the amount of money covered by protection; In return, they obtained part of the amount after disguising its source and the rights related to it.

The procedures ended with the detention of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Construction, the Director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department, the Financial Controller, and the Director of the Internal Audit Department for embezzlement of public money, money laundering, job abuse, and the use of forged documents.