Ongoing consultations over makeup of newly proposed Bashagha government force postponement of HoR session

Amid reports of tough negotiations and haggling for support, the Official spokesperson for the House of Representatives (HoR), Abdalla Belheeg, confirmed in a statement that today’s HoR session ‘‘has been postponed due to the lack of completion of consultations on the cabinet formation.’’

Media reports in Libya say Bashagha has found it tough going proposing a government that guarantees an easy passage through the HoR – despite having the implicit support of HoR Speaker, Ageela Saleh, and military commander Khalifa Hafter.

It is expected that a session will be held tomorrow.