Bashagha says his government will assume power in Tripoli peacefully

The Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha said his newly formed government will assume power in Tripoli peacefully, adding in a video statement on his Facebook page that his government has started all legal and administrative measures as well as contacts and arrangements with security and military apparatuses for a peaceful handover of power without any problems.

Bashagha expressed commitment to holding elections on time as per the roadmap approved by the House of Representatives, saying the High Council of State (HCS) will approve the same roadmap in the coming days. He said his government will work with the HoR and HCS as well as the Presidential Council for the best interest of Libya and Libyans, looking forward to having good relations with neighboring and friendly countries.

Bashagha thanked the UN Support Mission in Libya for its support and hoped for cooperation in completing constitutional work, holding elections and achieving national reconciliation as well as unifying state institutions.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Government of National Unity said it would remain in power not caring about the “mess and fabrication” made by the House of Representatives (HoR) that led to voting confidence in a new government led by Fathi Bashagha, vowing to lead the country to elections in June 2022.