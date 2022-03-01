HCS: Granting confidence to a new government violates Political Agreement

Wednesday , 2 March 2022
01/03/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The High Council of State (HCS) has deemed the Parliament’s move that granted confidence to a new government a violation of the political agreement.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page Tuesday, the HCS renewed its rejection of the “unilateral” steps taken by the House of Representatives, indicating that the council will hold a session Thursday to take the necessary measures towards such violations, as it put it.

It further stressed that the continued closure of the Constitutional Chamber amounts to a denial of justice.

