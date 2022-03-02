Major military leaders urge Libyan Presidential Council to dissolve parliament

A number of prominent leaders of the military operation Volcano of Rage (Burkan Al-Ghadab) as well as others from west-based areas called on the Presidential Council, which is the Commander in Chief of the Libyan Army, to dissolve parliament and hold elections, explaining in a statement late on Tuesday that they reject the House of Representatives’ (HoR) confidence in a new government in violation of the political agreement and the HoR bylaws.

The statement said that Libyans had seen the fabrication of the HoR, adding that enabling a parallel government is a way of allowing the coup plotters and war leaders who attacked Tripoli to have sovereign positions and control.

They also reiterated keenness on the security of Tripoli and the rest of the country, rejecting armed conflicts and hailing the position of the High Council of State that said no to division by supporting the establishment of a constitutional basis that could lead to elections.

The Prime Minister-designate, Fathi Bashagha, has said that his newly formed government will assume power in Tripoli peacefully, adding in a video statement on his Facebook page that his government has started all legal and administrative measures for that end.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Government of National Unity said it would remain in power, and criticized what it described as the “mess and fabrication” made by the House of Representatives (HoR) that led to voting confidence in a new government led by Fathi Bashagha, adding that any attempt for entering its headquarters would be considered an attack to be tackled as per the law.