Bashagha calls on Attorney General to stop Aldabaiba from preventing his ministers from travelling from Tripoli’s Mitiga airpo

The HoR’s newly-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha has appealed to the Attorney General to stop Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba from preventing Bashagha’s new ministers from travelling from Tripoli’s Mitiga airport to parliament in Tobruk to take the oath of office.

In the statement received by Libya Herald from Bashagha’s media office dated 2 March but received just after midnight today, Bashagha says Aldabaiba has the intention to close the airspace to Mitiga today.

It will be recalled that parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR) granted a controversial vote of confidence in the Bashagha government on 1 March to replace Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba and his government.

Bashagha has vowed to takeover power peacefully, but Aldabaiba has so far refused to hand over power.

All Bashagha’s government is supposed to arrive in Tobruk today, the seat of the HoR, for an oath of office ceremony at midday.