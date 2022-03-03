Libya: Military brigades demand the dissolution of parliament, holding elections

Military and security forces in the western region demanded that the Presidential Council dissolve the parliament in Tobruk, as the National Unity Government headed by Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh announced that it would continue its duties.

Meanwhile, the prime minister elected by the Tobruk parliament, Fathi Bashagha, said that he would not use force to take over the premiership.

Military and security forces in the western region called on the Presidential Council, in its capacity as the supreme commander of the Libyan army, to dissolve parliament and call for elections.

This came in a televised statement broadcast by local media. The statement was made by a number of military and security forces in the western region, including Ghniwa Al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus of the Presidential Council, Ayoub Bouras, deputy commander of the Presidential Guard, and a number of military leaders who participated in Operation Volcano of Anger against the forces of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The statement added: “Our only option is to go to elections. We reject the parliament’s procedures related to forming a government in violation of the political agreement and the parliament’s internal regulations. Libyans witnessed the deception that occurred in the parliament session.”

In addition, the head of the Supreme Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri, said that granting confidence to the House of Representatives in Tobruk for a new government headed by Bashagha, constitutes a violation of the “political agreement.”

On its part, the National Unity Government headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced that it is continuing its duties, accusing the House of Representatives of falsifying the quorum set to grant confidence to the government of Bashagha.

Bashagha made it clear that he expects to take over the position of prime minister in Tripoli peacefully, despite Dbeibeh clinging to power.

“I will be sworn in before the House of Representatives, and then I will go to Tripoli,” he said, noting that there will be arrangements to ensure a “normal and smooth” transition.

Bashagha said he is committed to holding elections next year within the timeframe set by parliament, adding that he wants to reach an agreement between the political institutions.