EU calls on Libya to refrain from undermining stability

The European Union (EU) on Friday has called on political actors in Libya: “To refrain from taking actions that would deepen divisions and undermine the hard-won stability achieved since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in October 2020.”

In a statement on recent developments in Libya, the EU spokesperson stated: “United Nations (UN) initiatives through the Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) have all our support.”

According to the statement that did not mention the spokesperson’s name, the spokesperson also called on all parties: “To return to a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under UN auspices”.

“We stress the need to fulfil the aspirations of the more than 2.8 million Libyans who have registered to vote to choose their leaders through credible, transparent and inclusive elections,” adding the spokesperson.

The European statement concluded by urging: “All Libyans in a position of responsibility must refrain from violence and exercise restraint.”

Earlier in the day, Williams called on the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State to select six representatives from each to form a committee to establish a constitutional rule that leads the country to elections.

This came in tweets posted on her Twitter account during a time of political division in Libya regarding the appointment of Fathi Bashagha as head of a new government, instead of the government headed by Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, who refuses to relinquish power.

Libya is witnessing a new political division after Bashagha took the constitutional oath before the House of Representatives of Tobruk as head of the new government, instead of the Dbeibeh government, which confirmed its continuation in its duties and accused the House of Representatives of rigging the quorum set to grant confidence.

Fears of a civil war are rising in Libya, especially since armed formations supporting new Prime Minister Bashagha have also been mobilising for days in the country.