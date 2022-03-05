Libya: Bashagha orders institutions not to deal with Dbeibeh

The state of polarisation has returned in Libya after the Head of the Government of National Unity Abdulhamid Dbeibeh has refused to hand over power to the government appointed by the Tobruk-based House of Representatives headed by Fathi Bashagha. As a result, Bashagha has ordered institutions in the country not to deal with any decisions issued by Dbeibeh and his government.

On Friday, Bashagha sent a circular to the governor of the Central Bank of Libya, the attorney general, the heads of the Court of Audit Bureau, the Administrative Control Authority, the Anti-Corruption Authority, the General Intelligence Service and the Civil Aviation Authority instructing them not to deal with any decisions issued by Dbeibeh and his government.

This came hours after Bashagha was sworn in as head of the government, appointed by Parliament.

The circular, which was posted on the government’s Facebook page, stated: “We inform you that the mandate of the Government of National Unity has expired and that any decisions or instructions issued by it will be null and void.”

On Thursday, Bashagha sent a letter to security institutions, asking them to: “Provide security and protection to the headquarters of ministries, facilities and vital establishments of the state, and to raise the state of alert and readiness to prevent any security breaches that affect the security of the capital and the safety of civilians.”

This letter was sent to the director of the Tripoli Directorate of Security, the Deterrence Agency for Combating Terrorism and Organised Crime, the General Directorate of Security Operations, the General Directorate of Central Support, the General Directorate for the Protection of Diplomatic Missions and the Special Operations Force.

Bashagha’s instructions followed a circular issued by Dbeibeh, in his capacity as the minister of defence, to encounter any armed formations or vehicles that move without prior permission from the ministry.