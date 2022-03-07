Bashagha’s parallel government claims it will work from Tripoli amid citywide rejection

The media office of the parallel government of Fathi Bashagha has denied press reports that the eastern city of Bayda will be the headquarters of the government because of the difficulty to be in Tripoli.

The office affirmed the government’s “firm intention” to assume office in Tripoli, claiming that the handover with the Government of National Unity would be held according to the legal procedures.

The claim of the media office came as hundreds of military vehicles toured the streets of Tripoli on Sunday night in a show of force against the parallel government.