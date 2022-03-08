Bashagha says will assume power in Tripoli by force of law in two coming days

The Libyan Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha said in a video statement early on Tuesday on his Facebook page that his government will assume power in the capital Tripoli in the two coming days by “the force of law not the law of force.”

Bashagha said his government won’t be a parallel one but rather an effective government representative of east, west and south regions using all the Libyan expertise from all parities, including Gaddafi regime, warning of war and threatening that he has a military expertise, thus advising the other party (Dbiebah’s government) not to resort to conflict.

He alluded to oppression of the Gaddafi regime returning nowadays to Libya, saying the country now is a democracy and all parties should respect one another and indicating that the current spending of state funds isn’t right and needs Libyan experts to make calculated decisions about it.

Speaking about being nominated for PM, Bashagha said he was approved by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, whose Head, Khalid Al-Mishri, he met and was encouraged and recommended for the position by him and most of the members, adding that all Libyan MPs worked in a nationalistic manner and selected him transparently after which the UNSMIL asked for certain arrangements that were also provided by the parliament.

“The parliament and armed brigades as well as politicians are part of the political process and the solution for all of this is presidential and parliamentary elections. The MPs did their job and they represented all of Libya in their positions at the parliament. They don’t have armed groups to secure them, but they are statesmen and politicians and they did their patriotic job. I’ll lead Libya to elections and cooperate with the two councils as well as the UNSMIL in that regard.” Bashagha said.