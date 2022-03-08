Russia withdraws Syrian fighters from Libya without sending in new groups

Russia has pulled out hundreds of Syrian fighters from Libya to Hmeimim Air Base in Syria since the start of March without sending new groups to replace them at the areas where Wagner Group is positioned, Suwayda 24 website reported on Monday.

Tens of Syrian fighters arrived at the Air Base in Syria on Saturday as the most recent group of returnees who come from As-Suwayda city, the website said, adding that no new groups had been flown to Libya by Russia which could mean that Moscow is seeking to decrease the number of Syrian recruits to Libya.

One of the Syrian returnees, who spent seven months in Libya with 300 other fighters guarding facilities under Russian control, said they hadn’t been in a single combat or fighting. He explained that they received $700 for each month from Russian forces who paid them as they arrived at the Syrian Air Base.