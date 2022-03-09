HoR welcomes Egyptian-Saudi statement supporting legitimacy in Libya

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) has welcomed the joint statement issued by Egypt and Saudi Arabia regarding HoR procedures, as it is the elected legislative body that expresses the Libyan people, and is entrusted with enacting laws and granting legitimacy to the executive authority.

HoR recalled in statement Tuesday the two countries’ affirmative position on supporting all efforts aimed at reaching a “Libyan-Libyan” political solution, “rejecting foreign dictates and interferences, and emphasizing the preservation of Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity.”

The House also valued the firm stances of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in supporting the legitimate institutions elected by the Libyan people, and their constant concern for the security, stability and unity of Libya.

It is noteworthy that Egypt and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement on Tuesday, published by the official Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, at the conclusion of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Riyadh, during which he held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.