US calls for calm as Bashagha challenges Libyan premier Dbeibah

The United States has called Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his rival Fathi Bashagha for calm and de-escalation, as the latter alleges that he would enter Tripoli and take power from Dbeibah.

US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland said on Twitter that his country continues to urge calm and de-escalation in contacts with all sides.

“That was my message to Dbeibah at the meeting he hosted with foreign diplomats, and my colleagues in Washington had a similar conversation with Bashagha,” he added.

Bashagha claimed in a televised speech to his supporters that he will be in Tripoli within days to assume power by the force of law, which could ignite armed confrontations with many armed brigades opposing him.