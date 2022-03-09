Williams continues meetings with Libyan stakeholders to rally support for her election initiative

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams has briefed the head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi about her initiative to hold the elections.

During their meeting in Tripoli on Wednesday, the two sides discussed the initiative which aims at bringing 12 members from both the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to agree on a consensual constitutional basis to enable the holding of the elections as soon as possible.

Al-Menfi told Williams that the Presidential Council backs the initiative while Williams praised the Council’s continuous efforts to safeguard the unity and the stability of Libya.

“We agreed on the importance of preserving calm, and respecting the aspirations of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote to hold the elections as soon as possible,” Williams said on Twitter.

Williams’ initiative has been welcomed by the Presidential Council, the High Council of State and major parties in western Libya while the camp of the parallel government of Bashagha is still rejecting it.